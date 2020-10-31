Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.28 Million

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post sales of $64.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.71 million to $70.65 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $68.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $261.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.50 million to $273.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $278.65 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $291.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $408.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,646.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,142 shares of company stock worth $1,441,369 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 91,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.