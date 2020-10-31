Comparing Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) and Invitation Homes (NASDAQ:INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

This table compares Invitation Homes and Q&K International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes $1.76 billion 8.66 $145.46 million $1.25 21.81 Q&K International Group $172.61 million 1.15 -$69.71 million ($7.80) -0.54

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Q&K International Group. Q&K International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Homes and Q&K International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes 9.97% 2.18% 1.01% Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Q&K International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Invitation Homes and Q&K International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes 0 2 12 1 2.93 Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invitation Homes presently has a consensus price target of $30.92, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Invitation Homes’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than Q&K International Group.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Q&K International Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission statement, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.