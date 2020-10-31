COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Update

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE CIG.C opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

