COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Update

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE CIG.C opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.54.
About COMPANHIA ENERG/S
