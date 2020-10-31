Columbus Circle Investors Sells 57,555 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 73.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,555 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average is $127.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

