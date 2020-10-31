Colonial Trust Advisors Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,510.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,461.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 target price (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,685.59.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

