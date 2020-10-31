Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.