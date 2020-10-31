Colliers Secur. Comments on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V)’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:PTQ)

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of CVE:PTQ opened at C$1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.07. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55.

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

