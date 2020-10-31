Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

