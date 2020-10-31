Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21. Coherus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $94,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,144 shares of company stock worth $307,786. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 101.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

