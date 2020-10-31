Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.
Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.45.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after buying an additional 145,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
Featured Story: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.