Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after buying an additional 145,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

