Cognex Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.68. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cognex by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cognex by 1,281.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 587,589 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $33,768,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cognex by 2,540.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 532,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 2,161.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 499,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after buying an additional 477,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $6,656,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $698,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,522 shares of company stock valued at $25,853,379. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

