Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

