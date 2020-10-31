Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.17

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

KOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.1303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 65.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

