CNB Bank Purchases 1,460 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CNB Bank grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.3% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

