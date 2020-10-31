CNB Bank Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CNB Bank cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $280.83 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.80. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.