CNB Bank Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CNB Bank reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.