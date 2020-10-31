CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 34.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 958,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,302,000 after acquiring an additional 246,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after acquiring an additional 673,551 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

