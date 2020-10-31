Clovis Oncology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 32,799 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,110 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 27.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 198,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.93 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.