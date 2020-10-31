Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) Trading Up 50%

Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) shares traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 123,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 58,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.14 million during the quarter.

Clearford Water Systems Inc, a water management company, provides unified water infrastructure solutions in Canada, the United States, India, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Waterworks, Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Delivery, and UV disinfection. The company offers Clearford One, a wastewater solution for the collection, conveyance and treatment of sewag; ClearDigest, an underground tanks that receive raw sewage from each connected source; ClearConvey, a network of small bore sewer pipes that carries liquids without any infiltration to an optimized facility for final treatment; and ClearRecover, a treatment facility.

