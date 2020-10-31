CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

CLSK stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 272.94% and a negative return on equity of 173.21%. As a group, analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,691,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

