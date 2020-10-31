Claybrook Capital LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 197,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 81,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 44,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 84,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

