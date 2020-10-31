Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Clarus has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $467.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Clarus had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Clarus by 29.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

