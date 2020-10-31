Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Stock Price Down 6.1% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.34 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 3,840,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,644,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Clarivate Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate Analytics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Clarivate Analytics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,864,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,517,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,065,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 43.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after buying an additional 414,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

