Civista Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Civista Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CIVB. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

