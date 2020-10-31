City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for City in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $4.35 per share for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $60.43 on Thursday. City has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $968.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of City by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

