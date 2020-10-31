Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,587 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,419,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

