Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 20,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

