Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $136.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $129.91 on Thursday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,309,000 after purchasing an additional 182,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,309,000 after purchasing an additional 465,487 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,788,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,676,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

