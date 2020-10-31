Chubb (NYSE:CB) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NYSE:TCPC) Financial Contrast

Chubb (NYSE:CB) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chubb and BlackRock TCP Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 1 6 9 0 2.50 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50

Chubb currently has a consensus price target of $148.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.18%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 25.68%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Chubb.

Volatility & Risk

Chubb has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chubb and BlackRock TCP Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $35.31 billion 1.66 $4.45 billion $10.11 12.85 BlackRock TCP Capital $195.17 million 2.74 $30.58 million $1.61 5.75

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chubb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Chubb pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Chubb and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 6.24% 5.33% 1.62% BlackRock TCP Capital -3.15% 12.25% 5.30%

Summary

Chubb beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

