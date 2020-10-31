Chevron Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.97 Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chevron in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the year. Truist Securiti currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

NYSE:CVX opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

