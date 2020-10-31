ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.24, but opened at $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 43,092 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $2,656,483.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 252.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. Analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

