ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $2,656,483.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after purchasing an additional 919,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,472 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,550,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,195,000 after purchasing an additional 390,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 173.6% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 645,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 409,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

