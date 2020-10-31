ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT Lowered to $70.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

CCXI has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $2,656,483.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after acquiring an additional 919,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,472 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,550,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,195,000 after purchasing an additional 390,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 173.6% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 645,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 409,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

