Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $100.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 61.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.