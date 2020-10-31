CGI Group, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.89.
Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th.
