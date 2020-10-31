CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $9.24. CF Finance Acquisition shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 4,428 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 23,400 shares of CF Finance Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $242,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 138,877 shares of company stock worth $1,438,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.
CF Finance Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFA)
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
