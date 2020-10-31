Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $178.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

