CenterStar Asset Management LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,510.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,461.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,685.59.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

