Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

Shares of CNC opened at $59.10 on Thursday. Centene has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,390 shares of company stock worth $5,016,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

