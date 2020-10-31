Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of CBMG opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 64,478 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

