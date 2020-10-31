Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after purchasing an additional 561,974 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Celanese by 97.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,416,000 after purchasing an additional 265,739 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,937,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 261.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

