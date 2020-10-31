CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of CDW worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,822,000 after buying an additional 734,334 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CDW by 836.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 426,105 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $360,899,000 after acquiring an additional 411,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,763,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,340,000 after acquiring an additional 297,267 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in CDW by 3,061.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 266,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 258,197 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.42.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

