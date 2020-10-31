CDK Global (CDK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CDK Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.10 on Friday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.