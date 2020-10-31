Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CATY. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 131,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun acquired 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

