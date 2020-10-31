Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider William P. Ainsworth Sells 12,000 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

