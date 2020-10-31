Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $157.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.65. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

