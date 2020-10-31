Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.72 million, a PE ratio of 422.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mara G. Aspinall sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $59,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,412,248 shares in the company, valued at $69,962,765.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,141 shares of company stock worth $28,064,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

