Carvana Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 28,106 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,775 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $185.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.61. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.15.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.48.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total transaction of $2,175,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,000 shares of company stock worth $132,061,490. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after buying an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 69.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,616,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.