Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Jill Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $168,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CRI opened at $81.45 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

