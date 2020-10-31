Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

